National Doesn’t Care About Manufacturing

The National Government is walking away from our manufacturing sector with constant reports of closures and job losses.

“It’s unbelievable that a Government that claims to care about the economy and rural communities is turning a blind eye to our struggling manufacturing sector,” Labour’s small business and manufacturing spokesperson Helen White said.

“Yet again we are hearing of further closures and job losses, this time it’s 230 well-paid jobs on the line at Kinleith Mill in Tokoroa.

“These proposed jobs cuts follow closures in Timaru, Ruapehu District and OJI’s Penrose factory. Jobs that support local economies and keep other people employed in small communities that rely on the workers’ wages and business.

“It is shameful that the Government’s wasting time and millions of dollars on the Treaty Principles Bill when there is a crisis in manufacturing of our primary products.

“National scrapped Labour’s Advanced Manufacturing Industry Transformation plan. Where’s Andrew Bayly’s plan?

“I am disappointed the Government isn’t working harder to support workers,” Helen White said.

