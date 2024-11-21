Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand MPs To Attend NATO Parliamentary Assembly For The First Time

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives
Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee

Hon Peeni Henare and Hon Scott Simpson will attend the 70th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Montreal, Canada, from 22 – 25 November.

This is the first time a New Zealand delegation has been invited to attend. The delegation will be attending as a parliamentary guest, and will contribute to important ongoing dialogues on international security and defence on the global stage.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is a forum for parliamentarians to exchange views, share experiences, and work towards common solutions to pressing global challenges. While independent of NATO, the Parliamentary Assembly serves as a link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations.

Topics to be discussed include strengthening democratic resilience after a super election year, combatting disinformation, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Hon Peeni Henare, Labour Party Spokesperson for Defence and Deputy Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee, said, “This is a significant opportunity for New Zealand to engage with international partners on shared security challenges. We look forward to contributing to the important discussions taking place at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.”

Hon Scott Simpson, said, “It's a privilege to be part of the first New Zealand delegation to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. This is a fantastic opportunity to engage with international partners on pressing global issues that matter to New Zealand.”

