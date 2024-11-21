State Of The Art Radiology Machine For Auckland

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

People in Northland and Auckland will benefit from a new machine for cancer treatment installed at the Regional Cancer and Blood Service at Auckland City Hospital.

The MV5 linear accelerator, or LINAC machine, officially opened today targets cancer tumours with pinpoint accuracy.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says this new, state-of-the-art machine will provide even better treatment for around 30 – 40 people each day.

“Thousands of New Zealanders and their families are affected by cancer every year. That’s why providing faster, high-quality cancer care is one of this Government’s top priorities,” says Dr Reti.

“New and improved tools like this machine will help clinicians deliver better treatment for Kiwis, providing much better image definition so they can minimise the exposure of surrounding, healthy tissue to radiation.

“There are 24 LINAC machines in six cancer centres in Auckland, Waikato, Wellington, Palmerston North, Christchurch and Dunedin.

“This particular machine is the second of a $11.7 million project to update LINACs, funded by the Health Capital Envelope.

“Together with this Government’s drive for faster cancer treatment through our health targets and our transformative investment in Pharmac to deliver new cancer medicines, I expect the health system to deliver the world-leading cancer treatment Kiwis deserve.”

Notes:

The Government has introduced five health targets to drive faster cancer treatment, faster access to assessments and elective treatment, shorter wait times in EDs and improved childhood immunisations.

This includes a target of 90 per cent of cancer patients receiving cancer management within 31 days of the decision to treat.

The latest quarterly results show 83.5 per cent of cancer patients are receiving treatment within 30 days, compared to 82.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

The Government’s $604 million investment in Pharmac has so far funded 14 cancer medicines.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

