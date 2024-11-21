Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gender-affirming Care Must Centre Evidence And Health Needs, Not Political Posturing

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Ministry of Health has today released an evidence brief regarding the use of puberty blockers in gender-affirming healthcare, amid moves by the government to limit access.

“Trans rights are human rights and our trans whānau deserve access to critical healthcare,” says Green Party spokesperson for Rainbow Communities, Kahurangi Carter.

“Today, ACT have espoused some incredibly transphobic rhetoric that aims to cause harm and division. We need to do better for our young people than spread misinformation and resort to scare tactics.

“At the end of the day, the Ministry’s position statement reaffirms what should be expected of all medical treatments and outlines how gender-affirming care is already delivered –‘an interprofessional team offering a full range of supports to young people presenting with gender identity issues.’

“This position statement highlights the importance of comprehensive care for those navigating these complex and personal decisions.

“However, meaningful action must go beyond statements. New Zealand urgently needs to resource and promote clear pathways for timely, free, and non-discriminatory access to all forms of gender-affirming healthcare.

“That care must centre informed consent and self-determination, ensuring that every young person has the support they need to thrive.

“Attempts to limit access to gender-affirming care risk undermining the well-being of trans and non-binary youth, whose voices and experiences have been clear: affirming care saves lives.

“New Zealand has an opportunity to lead with compassion and evidence. What’s needed now is a commitment to support our rainbow communities by delivering equitable, accessible healthcare based on science and empathy—not political posturing,” says Kahurangi Carter.

