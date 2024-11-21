Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Government Should Be Transparent On Live Exports

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Targeted consultation on reinstating live cattle exports by sea won’t allow the New Zealand public to have their say.

“The majority of New Zealanders want to protect the ban Labour put in place. The Government knows that and is avoiding public consultation," Labour animal welfare spokesperson Rachel Boyack said.

“Targeted consultation with those who are involved in the live export of cattle by sea will not reflect the viewpoints of the more than 57,000 people who signed a petition against the reinstatement of live exports.

“The world is changing. Other countries like the UK and Australia have followed New Zealand’s lead and moved to ban live exports. Reinstating this practice will take New Zealand backwards.

“The Government should be taking this seriously, listening to the overwhelming public feedback and not wasting taxpayer money on a regime that might not even go ahead.

“Before Labour banned the practice, live exports by sea represented just 0.32 percent of primary sector export revenue. We must protect New Zealand livestock and the international reputation of our annual $55 billion primary export industry.

“Labour will reinstate a ban on live exports of cattle by sea when re-elected. National should do the right thing now and rule it out,” Rachel Boyack said.

