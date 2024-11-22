New Facility In Christchurch Will Improve The Lives Of Young New Zealanders

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey today opened Kahurangi, an innovative and much-needed facility for Canterbury’s Child, Adolescent, and Family Mental Health Services.

“The new state of the art outpatient facility opened today will be a gamechanger for the way mental health is delivered for young people in Canterbury,” says Mr Doocey.

“The modern, warm, welcoming environment has been designed with the needs of our young people and their families at the forefront, with the spaces supporting contemporary clinical practice.

“What makes this facility even more special is that it has been created for the community by the community. Māia Health Foundation has made a significant contribution of $6 million through community support for additional features such as sensory rooms and a therapeutic garden.

“Having one site will create significant opportunities and efficiencies which will benefit staff, patients, and their families. A closer connection with the inpatient unit will streamline care pathways and support continuity of care for families navigating complex mental health challenges.

“The facility was gifted the name Kahurangi, which means “blue skies” to inspire hope by local iwi, the building is located on the Hillmorton Campus and brings together several teams currently based across The Princess Margaret Hospital and Hillmorton.

“Increasing access to mental health and addiction support is a priority for this Government and upgrading our mental health infrastructure is vital to supporting the delivery of contemporary models of mental health care.”

The new outpatient facility is part of broader redevelopment on the Hillmorton Campus. Last year, two new clinical buildings and an energy centre were opened with further upgrades to the adult inpatient units and a new 80-bed adult facility planned.

