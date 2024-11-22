Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
President Of The Czech Republic To Visit

Friday, 22 November 2024, 5:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel will visit New Zealand next week.

“I am pleased to welcome President Pavel to New Zealand and look forward to our meeting,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“New Zealand and the Czech Republic both have a strong commitment to democracy and upholding the international rules-based order.

“We are both strong supporters of open markets. President Pavel’s visit will allow us to further our trade relationship and maximise opportunities under the newly-agreed New Zealand-European Union Free Trade Agreement.”

President Pavel and his delegation will attend a series of events in Auckland and Wellington.

As well as meeting with the Prime Minister, the President will be hosted by the Governor-General for talks at Government House and meet separately with the Minister of Defence.

“I look forward to engaging with President Pavel, particularly on peace and security issues, given his background as the former Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

“The visit reaffirms New Zealand as a trusted and supportive partner to the Czech Republic and wider European region,” says Prime Minister Luxon.

President Pavel arrives in New Zealand on Saturday 30 November and departs on Thursday 5 December.

