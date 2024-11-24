Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Joint Statement: Singapore-New Zealand Article 6 Negotiations Reach Consensus

Sunday, 24 November 2024, 6:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and New Zealand’s Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts / Credit: Singapore Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

Hon Simon Watts
Minister of Climate Change

Countries have reached a deal on carbon markets at the annual United Nations climate change meeting (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Co-chaired by Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and New Zealand’s Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts, the negotiations on Article 6 (carbon markets) concluded successfully with all 196 Parties agreeing to the final text.

“After years of negotiations, international carbon markets under the Paris Agreement are now fully operational, resolving one of the most sophisticated and technical challenges in climate diplomacy,” Mr Watts says.

“This decision sends a clear signal to the market to unlock investments in activities that reduce emissions and enable countries to be able to work together and support each other to meet their climate targets.

“The deal will mean more renewable and sustainable projects that reduce global emissions, supporting the transition to a low emissions future.

“Article 6 is one of the only key COP29 priorities that has come to an agreement. I want to thank all countries for their participation in these tough negotiations and hope Parties reach consensus on other issues.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Having co-facilitated Ministerial consultations on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in COP26 in Glasgow and COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh – I was privileged to be invited to take on this key task again at COP29 in Baku,” Minister Fu says.

“Minister Simon Watts and I consulted extensively with all Parties, and I am glad that we were able to come to a consensus on Article 6.

“The decisions on Article 6 at COP29 will provide the necessary confidence in carbon markets to facilitate the trading of high quality carbon credits. This will be critical to mobilise private capital toward global mitigation efforts, and to ensure we keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees.”

“Singapore and New Zealand are committed to supporting the Paris Agreement and are honoured to have been able to support the Presidency to reach consensus on this key outcome of COP29,” Ministers Fu and Watts say.

Further technical rules will need to be sorted in 2025, but this is a major boost to carbon trading proponents following several years of countries’ not being able to reach consensus.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 