Parliament

Prime Minister’s Scholarships Awarded

Monday, 25 November 2024, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Penny Simmonds
Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills

New Zealand is strengthening its global connections with Asia and Latin America, as 119 individual recipients have been awarded Prime Minister’s Scholarships for education experiences abroad, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds says.

“Expanding New Zealand’s global engagement through world-class international education is a key government priority,” Ms Simmonds says.

“We are committed to building deeper ties with the world and ensuring our nation remains globally competitive.”

The latest round will see scholarship recipients heading to destinations including Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Greater China, India, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Viet Nam, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile for study and internship programmes.

Scholarships have been awarded to recipients from across New Zealand, including Rotorua, Gisborne, Hastings, Feilding, Tauranga, Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Palmerston North, Christchurch, Dunedin, Nelson, and Oamaru.

“The Prime Minister’s Scholarships offer a fantastic opportunity for New Zealanders to foster lifelong connections as they learn and grow their understanding of cultures and business practices across Asia and Latin America,” Ms Simmonds says.

“The unprecedented 324 applications received this round highlight the growing enthusiasm for international education and the value of these scholarships.”

Over the next year, the Prime Minister’s scholars will embark on semester exchanges, medical electives, language immersion and indigenous integration programmes, internships, and research projects in areas such as music education and zoology.

“These scholarships foster an exchange of ideas, culture, and expertise, enriching both New Zealand and our international partners. They also showcase the strength of our education system on the world stage,” Ms Simmonds says.

Note:

