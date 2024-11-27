Māori Housing Partnership To Deliver 198 Affordable Rental Homes

Hon Tama Potaka

Associate Minister of Housing

An $82million Government investment into Māori housing providers will benefit many whānau across the country, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says.

Supported by funding administered by Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, 12 Māori housing providers will create a total of 198 whare in areas where there is a high demand for affordable housing. The aim is to start building within the next 12 months.

Eight of the 12 projects are located within the priority locations of Northland, East Coast, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty including Rotorua and Waikato. The others are in Nelson, Ohakune, Taumarunui and Masterton where the proposed developments demonstrated a significant need for supply and affordable rentals or had a strong focus on exiting whānau from emergency housing and transitional housing,” Mr Potaka says.

All the homes will be affordable rentals where rent is capped at 80 percent of the market rent in a particular location.

“These developments are happening against a backdrop of severe housing deprivation in the regions where they are located and where there is an acute shortage of quality and affordable rental accommodation,” Mr Potaka says.

“The developments announced today are not just about building houses. Each of these homes represents a fresh start and a secure foundation for whānau and tamariki to grow, thrive, and stay connected to their whenua in a community where the need for safe, affordable home has never been more urgent.

“The Government is deeply commitment to fixing the housing crisis across Aotearoa New Zealand and addressing housing challenges faced by whānau Māori. While we celebrate this milestone, this is part of a more comprehensive housing pipeline and the Government’s overall plan to alleviating housing shortages across Aotearoa.”

