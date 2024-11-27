Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Government To Make Public Transport More Expensive… Again

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government’s decision to push for significant fare increases on buses and trains over the next few years is a huge blow to communities across the country.

"Raising fares by up to 70 percent will hit families, students, and workers who rely on public transport daily. Public transport should be affordable for everyone, not an extra financial burden,” Labour transport spokesperson Tangi Utikere said.

“The Government’s already scrapped Labour’s free and half-price transport for children and young people, and now it’s clear they have no real plan to properly fund our public transport system.

"In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and a climate emergency, these fare hikes make it harder for people to choose affordable, sustainable transport options.

"Simeon Brown is out of touch with everyday New Zealanders. Forcing people who have no alternative but to use public transport to now bear the brunt of their budget shortfalls is simply wrong.

“The Government must prioritise public transport funding to ensure it works for everyone—providing affordable, reliable options that also help protect our planet,” Tangi Utikere said.

