Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand And France Agree To Intensify Close Relationship

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 5:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

27 November 2024

New Zealand and France have renewed efforts to work together more intensively in the Indo-Pacific and on issues of mutual importance, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“It’s been a seriously productive few days in Paris, with New Zealand and France redoubling our efforts on bilateral relations, strategic alignment and Pacific cooperation,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Nöel Barrot in Paris this morning, and discussed the ceasefire in Lebanon.

“This ceasefire shows the vital role of diplomacy, whose importance we have reinforced all year. It has also been valuable to discuss the situation in Lebanon over the last few days in Paris, and we applaud France’s role in bringing about this ceasefire.

“We also discussed New Caledonia, and our shared interest in the continuation of a productive, open-minded dialogue among and to the betterment of all communities there.”

Mr Peters says New Zealand and France were taking their cooperation to the next level.

“Next year our two countries will mark 80 years of diplomatic relations. France continues to be one of our most valued partners within the European Union and Indo-Pacific.

“The security of Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific are interconnected. New Zealand and France share deep strategic and security interests in both regions,” Mr Peters says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“France has been a driving force behind an increasingly active EU engagement in the Indo-Pacific. We share an enduring interest in the stability, sustainability, and prosperity of the Pacific region,” Mr Peters says.

While in France, Mr Peters also met Minister for Overseas Territories François-Noël Buffet, Special Envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian and Diplomatic Adviser to President Macron Emmanuel Bonne.

The Minister also met a cross-party delegation of Senators to discuss bilateral relations and global foreign policy priorities and gave an address at the Institut Français des Relations Internationales.

Mr Peters travels to Berlin today to meet with the German Foreign Minister.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 