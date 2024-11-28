New Zealand And France Agree To Intensify Close Relationship

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

27 November 2024

New Zealand and France have renewed efforts to work together more intensively in the Indo-Pacific and on issues of mutual importance, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“It’s been a seriously productive few days in Paris, with New Zealand and France redoubling our efforts on bilateral relations, strategic alignment and Pacific cooperation,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Nöel Barrot in Paris this morning, and discussed the ceasefire in Lebanon.

“This ceasefire shows the vital role of diplomacy, whose importance we have reinforced all year. It has also been valuable to discuss the situation in Lebanon over the last few days in Paris, and we applaud France’s role in bringing about this ceasefire.

“We also discussed New Caledonia, and our shared interest in the continuation of a productive, open-minded dialogue among and to the betterment of all communities there.”

Mr Peters says New Zealand and France were taking their cooperation to the next level.

“Next year our two countries will mark 80 years of diplomatic relations. France continues to be one of our most valued partners within the European Union and Indo-Pacific.

“The security of Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific are interconnected. New Zealand and France share deep strategic and security interests in both regions,” Mr Peters says.

“France has been a driving force behind an increasingly active EU engagement in the Indo-Pacific. We share an enduring interest in the stability, sustainability, and prosperity of the Pacific region,” Mr Peters says.

While in France, Mr Peters also met Minister for Overseas Territories François-Noël Buffet, Special Envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian and Diplomatic Adviser to President Macron Emmanuel Bonne.

The Minister also met a cross-party delegation of Senators to discuss bilateral relations and global foreign policy priorities and gave an address at the Institut Français des Relations Internationales.

Mr Peters travels to Berlin today to meet with the German Foreign Minister.

