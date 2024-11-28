Royal Commission Into COVID-19 Phase 1 Report Received

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has today received the report from phase 1 of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19.

“The delivery of the phase 1 report marks the conclusion of phase 1 of the Inquiry. Phase 1 Commissioners Professor Tony Blakely and John Whitehead have now resigned from their roles” says Ms van Velden.

“In June I announced there would be a second phase of the Inquiry into COVID-19, covering outstanding matters of public concern including vaccine mandates and safety as well as the impact on social and economic disruption. Phase 2 will begin gathering evidence from 29 November 2024, and I strongly encourage the public to have their say on the matters in scope of the inquiry by emailing InquiryintoCOVID-19lessons@dia.govt.nz from tomorrow.”

Both the ACT-National and New Zealand First-National coalition agreements include commitments to expand the Inquiry into COVID-19.

“Grant Illingworth KC is the Chair for phase 2, supported by Commissioners Judy Kavanagh and Anthony Hill who have extensive backgrounds in economics and public health respectively.”

“The terms of reference for phase 2 were influenced by the more than 13,000 submissions from New Zealanders that were received during public consultation on expanding the scope of the Inquiry in February and March of this year. Allowing the public to have a say on the matters covered by the Inquiry was a commitment in the ACT-National coalition agreement.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I look forward to seeing the final report of the Royal Commission at the end of phase 2, which is due to me by 26 February 2026.”

The phase 1 report is now publicly available at the Royal Commission’s website. [https://www.covid19lessons.royalcommission.nz/ ]

The full terms of reference for phase 2 of the Inquiry is available here: https://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2022/0323/latest/LMS792965.html

Notes:

Bios for the Commissioners

Grant Illingworth KC (Chair)

Mr Illingworth is a litigation specialist, and he has conducted his own practice since 1975. During this time, he has conducted a wide range of civil, criminal, and immigration cases, and tribunal proceedings. Mr Illingworth has appeared as counsel at every level of the New Zealand legal system, including in the Court of Appeal, Privy Council, and the Supreme Court.

His area of expertise is in public law, including constitutional law, administrative law, and judicial review. He has experience in tribunal proceedings, particularly disciplinary proceedings for medical, legal, and accountancy professions. Mr Illingworth has acted as counsel in proceedings involving two constitutional crises in Fiji.

Judy Kavanagh (Commissioner)

Ms Kavanagh is a public policy professional with experience and expertise in evaluating evidence and in making evidence-based policy recommendations to Government. She has held Director of Inquiries roles including at the Infrastructure Commission and ten years at the Productivity Commission. She has a background in economics with a particular interest in urban economics, infrastructure pricing and policy. Ms Kavanagh worked as a lecturer in Economics for fifteen years and produced research on regulatory systems.

Anthony Hill (Commissioner)

Mr Hill is a practicing barrister, and has a background in health and disability sectors, having held senior positions at the Ministry of Health for 15 years. Mr Hill served as the Health and Disability Commissioner for 10 years, after six years as a Deputy Director-General of Health. This involved oversight of the funding and performance of the District Health Boards, and a range of health crown entities. He also served as the Ministry of Health’s chief legal counsel and was a solicitor with the Ministry of Commerce.

© Scoop Media

