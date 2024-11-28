Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waititi Orders Police Withdraw From Matapihi

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP for Waiariki is demanding that the Police Minister immediately remove the heavy Police presence in the Matapihi community, as hundreds of officers saturate the Western Bay of Plenty area.

“Minister Mitchell must intervene immediately and order the removal of the armed Police presence in Matapihi, in my electorate,” said Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki.

“The New Zealand Police are causing public disorder in the Matapihi community, harassing and distressing residents, including kaumātua and kuia.

“We have armed officers obstructing access to private property and even urupā where loved ones are buried. This is a disgusting overreach and must be withdrawn immediately.

“This Government is posturing in Māori communities because of their absurd gang-patch ban, diverting significant Police resources to enforce it, while causing more harm than good.

“Iwi, marae, and whānau are working really hard on the ground to ensure tikanga on Marae and urupā are adhered to. Police do not need to be part of that, they have no mandate, and should not be using tangaihanga as an opportunity to clip their gang patch ticket.

“We don’t need hundreds of Police in this small community, aggravating and preying on an already hard time for whānau—such as tangihanga.

“The Minister must withdraw his armed Police force immediately,” Waititi said.

