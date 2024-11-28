Covid Inquiry Report Underlines Need To Invest In Health

The Green Party says the report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 Response underlines the need for proper investment in our health system so we are prepared for future pandemics.

“We need to support our health system so it’s in a position to support our communities through any future pandemics,” says the Green Party Health Spokesperson Hūhana Lyndon.

“Any future pandemic response must put the health of our people first. It is also essential that we provide our most vulnerable communities, including our Māori and Pasifika, immunocompromised, disabled, elderly whānau and young people, with the care they need.

“However, this will be near impossible under a health system reduced to its bare bones.

“The Commissioner has noted how he’d be concerned if he was in a country that was cutting back its public health services while a pandemic remains a possibility. Unfortunately, that is the situation we are in now.

“The report’s recommendations make clear the health system should be more resilient and prepared, and this requires adequate resourcing. That won't happen if the Government keeps slashing and burning jobs in public health.

“The report also highlighted that the pandemic response had glaring gaps where it related to Māori, with the disadvantages they already faced in healthcare being exacerbated in the pandemic response. We must ensure our response to future pandemics does not worsen such inequities.

“Despite the disparities, Māori were very effective at employing local networks to provide support on the front line in various lockdown stages, which speaks to the benefits of having pandemic response strategies developed with tangata whenua. It’s critical that Māori are included in all phases of the response.

“The Government must begin to build an equitable health system that prioritises our most vulnerable communities and is well prepared to weather future pandemics,” says Hūhana Lyndon.

