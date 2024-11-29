New Zealand And Germany Deepen Cooperation

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Germany are committed to enhancing their partnership, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“Our discussions in Berlin over the last few days have underlined the broad range of interests that New Zealand and Germany share,” says Mr Peters, following his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“We discussed opportunities for closer cooperation in the Pacific and Antarctica, shared security challenges in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and how we can better respond to global challenges and opportunities.

“Germany is the world’s third largest economy, New Zealand’s largest trading partner in the European Union and an important education, tourism, science and research partner. It is vital that we do more together.”

Mr Peters is the first New Zealand foreign minister to visit Berlin since 2016.

“As a global leader on renewable energy and clean technologies, Germany is an ideal partner in the Pacific to help promote a more sustainable and resilient region.”

Supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion was also a feature of the discussion between Foreign Ministers.

“Germany’s contribution to Ukraine's defence is hugely significant, including as a demonstration of support for the international liberal rules-based system.”

While in Berlin, Mr Peters also held a number of informal meetings, including with cross-party members of the German Parliament with a focus on foreign affairs and the Indo-Pacific, and Jens Ploetner, the Chancellor’s Foreign and Security Policy Adviser.

Mr Peters now travels to the United Kingdom for the last stop in his three-country visit to Europe this week.

