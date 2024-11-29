A Year Of Concrete Progress For Infrastructure And Transport

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Infrastructure

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister for Transport

The Government has made concrete progress toward improving the foundations of the infrastructure system and addressing New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit, and is streets ahead when it comes to getting transport back on track, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Transport Minister Simeon Brown say.

“It will take years of sustained action to address New Zealand’s large infrastructure deficit, and we have spent a year with our foot to the floor getting on with the job,” Mr Bishop says.

A new national infrastructure agency

“From this Sunday, New Zealand’s new national infrastructure agency will be up and running. The agency will unlock access to more capital for infrastructure and will strengthen the Government’s private finance and commercial capability,” Mr Bishop says.

The new agency, created from a repurposed Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP), will:

Act as the Crown’s ‘shopfront’ to receive unsolicited proposals and to facilitate private sector investment in infrastructure,

Partner with agencies, and in some cases, local government on projects involving private finance, and

Administer Central Government infrastructure funds

“The new infrastructure agency will help facilitate private capital into New Zealand’s infrastructure to help close our infrastructure gap faster.”

National Infrastructure Plan

“We have begun work on a 30-year National Infrastructure Plan. The Infrastructure Commission has recently released a discussion document looking at what’s needed over the next 30 years, what our planned investments are over the next decade, and what the gap is between the long-term needs and planned investments”, Mr Bishop says.

“The National Infrastructure Plan will help deliver greater stability for infrastructure and help New Zealand plan for, fund and deliver important projects into the future.

“As with many elements of our infrastructure programme, I am keen that the Plan enjoys bipartisan support, so I have asked that the Infrastructure Commission brief other political parties on the Plan.

“The discussion document is open for feedback from central and local government, the private sector and the public until the 10th of December and I encourage people to have their say through the Infrastructure Commission website.”

A refreshed Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework

“In recent weeks the Government has released a refreshed Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework that provides a blueprint to the market outlining how we will approach future PPP transactions”, Mr Bishop says.

“Refreshing New Zealand’s PPP model is an important part of our plan to deliver, maintain, fund, and finance infrastructure in smarter ways, and attract international capital and expertise to New Zealand projects.”

Increasing pothole prevention funding and targets:

“In 2023, over 62,000 potholes needed repair on State Highways around New Zealand, the highest number in ten years. Potholes have been causing damage to vehicles, disruption to travel and freight plans, and pose a risk to public safety,” Mr Brown says.

“This year the Government welcomed a record $5.5 billion for pothole prevention on state highways and local roads to bring our network up to standard.

“But more funding alone is not the answer. It has to be paired with stringent targets and expectations to drive better results. That is why we announced that 95 per cent of potholes on main state highways to be repaired within 24 hours of identification. Meanwhile, 85 per cent of potholes on regional state highways to be repaired within 24 hours of identification.

“Achieving these targets will reduce the number of potholes on our roads, and the use of premium materials, innovative technology, and increased resources will prevent potholes from forming again in the same location.”

Beginning the next generation of Roads of National Significance:

“The previous government inexplicably cancelled the Roads of National Significance programme, which had delivered some of the most successful and safe roads New Zealand has seen. We are proud to be bringing this programme back, and have committed to 17 RoNS projects across New Zealand to support economic growth and get people and freight to where they want to go, quickly and safely,” Mr Brown says.

“RoNS projects are progressing at pace, with procurement, enabling works and construction expected on the first seven of these over the next three years. Early works have already started on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway RoNS to four-lane this critical corridor that carries 29,000 vehicles a day and links freight to one of New Zealand’s largest ports.

“Four-laning the Hawke’s Bay Expressway will unleash national and regional economic growth and productivity by reducing travel times, increasing resilience, and improving safety for motorists,” Mr Brown says.

A new consenting framework

“Reform of our planning laws will help deliver the infrastructure we need more quickly and more affordably,” Mr Bishop says.

“The Government’s Fast Track Approvals Bill, expected to pass into law before the end of the year, will fast track consents for infrastructure projects with regional and national benefits. The Bill includes 43 infrastructure projects that will help to address our infrastructure deficit, and among other benefits, result in at least 180km of new road, rail and public transport routes.

“Once the Bill has passed into law, other projects will be able to apply to be considered for entry into the Fast-track consenting process.”

