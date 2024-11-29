Healthy Homes Initiative Improves Health Of More Than 200,000 People

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

A five-year evaluation of the Healthy Homes Initiative has demonstrated the positive impact of warm, dry homes on the health and wellbeing of more than 200,000 people.

The Healthy Homes Initiative, led by Health New Zealand, helps families living in cold, damp homes, providing support like education, beds and bedding, curtains, insulation and heating.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says an evaluation by Otago University’s He Kāinga Oranga (the Housing and Health Research Programme) provides clear evidence of the health and social benefits of warm, dry homes.

“We know living in cold and damp conditions can lead to health issues. Families living in warm, dry homes are less likely to present to hospital with preventable illnesses and have fewer trips to the doctor,” says Dr Reti.

“This evaluation shows the Healthy Homes Initiative has provided over 147,000 interventions, impacting over 200,000 people, who are now living in warmer, drier, healthier homes.

“This evaluation highlights that for those who received support, there has been an 18.6 per cent decrease in hospitalisations and a 5 per cent reduction in school absences. It has also had a positive impact on employment, with a reduction in the number of people on a benefit.”

Dr Reti says the Healthy Homes Initiative is a positive example of social investment, where a targeted initiative demonstrates positive results for health and social wellbeing for families.

“Aside from the health and wellbeing impacts, this five-year evaluation also shows that for every dollar spent there has been an estimated $5.07 in health savings over the following five years,” Dr Reti says.

“This Government is committed to the Healthy Homes Initiative, because the positive health outcomes laid out in this report clearly show that it is working.”

Note:

The Healthy Homes Initiative is funded by Health New Zealand, ACC and Kāinga Ora and delivered in collaboration with providers like Variety – The Children’s Charity.

