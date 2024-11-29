Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ Must Immediately Compensate Samoa For Sunken Ship

Friday, 29 November 2024, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader and Pacific Peoples Spokesperson, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, says findings from the interim report into the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui warrant immediate intervention to clean up and compensate Samoa for environmental and economic losses.

The interim report found that a series of human errors led to the grounding of the ship.

“The findings in today’s interim report warrant immediate environmental and financial intervention to address the impacts caused by the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“Our ties and relationship with Samoa are at critical risk if Aotearoa continues to delay swift and decisive action.

“The New Zealand Government has already been far too slow in responding to this disaster. It is an absolute embarrassment that we must now call on them to do what should have been done from the outset: clean up the environmental damage and compensate Samoa for the harm caused.”

Ngarewa-Packer stressed that compensation should cover economic losses in tourism and fisheries, as well as provide long-term support for environmental restoration.

“We must ensure that our Pacific neighbours are not left to bear the ongoing costs of this disaster alone,” she said.

“Our responsibility to Samoa is not just diplomatic—it is a moral obligation.

“As kaitiaki of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, Aotearoa must lead with integrity and manaakitanga. We must act urgently and justly to uphold the trust of our Pacific whānau and protect their environment and livelihoods.

“The New Zealand Government must prioritise this issue and work collaboratively with Samoan authorities to remedy the harm caused to the Samoan people and their natural environment,” Ngarewa-Packer concluded.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 