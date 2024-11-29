NZ Must Immediately Compensate Samoa For Sunken Ship

Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader and Pacific Peoples Spokesperson, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, says findings from the interim report into the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui warrant immediate intervention to clean up and compensate Samoa for environmental and economic losses.

The interim report found that a series of human errors led to the grounding of the ship.

“The findings in today’s interim report warrant immediate environmental and financial intervention to address the impacts caused by the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“Our ties and relationship with Samoa are at critical risk if Aotearoa continues to delay swift and decisive action.

“The New Zealand Government has already been far too slow in responding to this disaster. It is an absolute embarrassment that we must now call on them to do what should have been done from the outset: clean up the environmental damage and compensate Samoa for the harm caused.”

Ngarewa-Packer stressed that compensation should cover economic losses in tourism and fisheries, as well as provide long-term support for environmental restoration.

“We must ensure that our Pacific neighbours are not left to bear the ongoing costs of this disaster alone,” she said.

“Our responsibility to Samoa is not just diplomatic—it is a moral obligation.

“As kaitiaki of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, Aotearoa must lead with integrity and manaakitanga. We must act urgently and justly to uphold the trust of our Pacific whānau and protect their environment and livelihoods.

“The New Zealand Government must prioritise this issue and work collaboratively with Samoan authorities to remedy the harm caused to the Samoan people and their natural environment,” Ngarewa-Packer concluded.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

