Minister Congratulates WTO Director-General On A Second Term

Saturday, 30 November 2024, 5:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her re-appointment as Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“I welcome the news that WTO members have chosen to continue the strong and committed leadership of Dr Okonjo-Iweala for the next four years,” Mr McClay says.

“Against a challenging backdrop in world trade, stable leadership of the WTO will help sustain the international trade rules that New Zealand exporters, and one in four Kiwi jobs, rely on.

“I know Dr Okonjo-Iweala personally and work closely with her in my role as Vice Chair. I am confident that under her leadership WTO members will be well-placed to make progress on much-needed reform in areas like agricultural trade, in particular the harm that subsidies do to both climate change and world trade, a long-standing priority for New Zealand.

“It is now important that the entire WTO membership supports Dr Okonjo-Iweala as she commences her second term.”

