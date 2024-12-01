Mautohe Cathedral Cove Reopens To Walkers

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

The Government has delivered on its promise to restore public walking access to the popular Mautohe Cathedral Cove in time for Summer 2024-2025.

The walking track to the famous Coromandel beach - renowned for its natural rock arch feature and idyllic waters – was severely damaged by extreme weather events including Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle in Summer 2022-2023.

Speaking from Mautohe Cathedral Cove, where he officially reopened the track today, Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka thanked staff from the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai, tangata whenua Ngāti Hei, the local community and civic leaders, contractors and all others who worked to get the track open for public enjoyment.

“This hike offers spectacular coastal views and is truly one of the most stunning beaches the world has to offer. The area has previously drawn an estimated 250,000 walkers annually.

“Mautohe Cathedral Cove plays an important role in supporting the local economy and this reopening is an exciting step in the region’s tourism recovery following storms and COVID-19. Visitors to the area are predicted to bring an estimated $12 million into the region annually.

“The work has been enabled through $1.4 million funding from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy. By targeting investment into a high-value conservation area like this, we are supporting regional tourism, economic growth, and delivering better public services.

“To support the community and get the track open for this summer, we have delivered an initial solution for walkers. The second stage of development is intended to provide more resilient access to better withstand ongoing challenges from strong weather and land movement over the long-term.

“With high numbers anticipated here this summer, I remind people to visit responsibly - keep an eye out for the place, themselves and each other – slip, slop, slap and wrap.”

