‘Twelve Days Of Giving’ To Encourage Generosity

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector

Growing the amount of philanthropic giving across New Zealand is the aim of the Twelve Days of Giving campaign launched today alongside Philanthropy New Zealand, Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Louise Upston says.

“New Zealand is one of the most charitable countries in the world, with an estimated $3.8 billion worth of philanthropic giving each year. This campaign provides an opportunity to showcase the incredible ways Kiwis are making a difference through philanthropy.

“Government, businesses, and communities all play a vital role in supporting and growing these philanthropic efforts to make New Zealand a better place. Every time someone donates, volunteers, or gives their time and expertise, our communities are better for it.”

The Twelve Days of Giving campaign will run from Monday 2 December to Tuesday 17 December on social media, coinciding with Giving Tuesday – a global celebration of generosity – and International Volunteer Day.

It will feature twelve days of stories and educational content focusing on how individuals and organisations can contribute across the country.

“A significant aspect of the Twelve Days of Giving is promoting education and awareness around different avenues of giving,” Louise Upston says.

“By showcasing different ways of giving and how people can contribute to the wellbeing of their communities, we hope to inspire others to engage in charitable giving.”

Notes

More information on the Twelve Days of Giving campaign can be found here: https://philanthropy.org.nz/12-days-of-giving-campaign

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

