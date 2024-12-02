Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Further Evidence To Stop School Lunch Cuts

Monday, 2 December 2024, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

A new report provides further proof that David Seymour should not be messing with the free school lunch programme.

The Ministry of Education commissioned report, from a kaupapa Māori perspective, found students were happier, better learners and engaging with tikanga Māori more often. Teachers also reported that feeding kids reduced aggression and improved behaviour.

“It was also found that the school lunch programme alleviated stress for many whānau, by reducing grocery bills and the cost of living,” Labour’s education spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

This follows a March Cabinet Paper advising the Government the changes to the school lunch programme would affect achievement, attendance, nutrition and wellbeing of children, as well as having wider impacts on reducing child poverty. Ministers ignored this and made the changes anyway.

“The evidence is clear about the benefits for Māori students. Stripping this programme bare is simply another attack on Māori rangatahi, worsening inequities and further deepening the divide in Māori-Crown relations,” Labour’s Māori education spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said.

“It’s baffling as to why Erica Stanford is letting David Seymour go ahead with these changes, given the evidence, reports from teachers, parents and principals about the benefits of the school lunch programme and all their talk about improving attendance,” Jan Tinetti said.

“It’s time Christoper Luxon put his foot down as Prime Minister and stopped David Seymour’s downsizing of school lunches.”

