Govt Continues To Punch Down

The Government’s new initiative to get people off the benefit won’t address the core drivers of poverty such as low incomes, lack of access to adequate housing and lack of employment opportunities.

“This shallow, soundbite policy will see poverty continue to proliferate,” says the Green Party’s Social Development Spokesperson, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“People deserve to live in dignity, they deserve to be supported in times of need. We can afford to look after one another, all that is missing is the political will.

“No number of check-ins by Work and Income staff will make up for the fact that benefit levels are below the poverty line, push people into debt, and create toxic stress for families. No number of check-ins will make up the fact that this is a Government that actively relied on increasing unemployment to lower inflation.

“If the Government was serious about lifting people out of poverty and enabling them to meet their potential, they would be guaranteeing liveable incomes to ensure people can participate in their communities with choice and dignity.

“Adding new responsibilities for Work and Income staff without fixing benefit levels and bolstering the MSD workforce is setting both people on the benefit and case managers to fail.

“The soaring numbers of people on benefits are no accident; they are a direct consequence of this government’s slash-and-burn approach to job cuts and public service funding.

“Sanctions, work-for-the-dole programs, and punitive measures simply do not work. All they achieve is perpetuating cycles of hardship, widening inequality, and creating barriers for people to get back on their feet.

“Successive governments have made bold promises to address poverty and unemployment, but the playbook has failed to change.

“Instead of putting a new coat of paint on a broken system, the Greens will end poverty by introducing a guaranteed minimum income, paid for by a fairer tax system.

“It’s time for policies that build resilience and opportunity, not more blame and burden for those who need support the most,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

