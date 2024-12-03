Nicola Willis Being Sneaky With New Taxes

Nicola Willis is refusing to rule out putting sneaky new taxes on Kiwi households.

“Nicola Willis cannot pay for everything she has promised with cuts alone, but refuses to say what new revenue measures she will bring in. She must be upfront with Kiwis about what her sneaky taxes will be,” Labour finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“Simply saying there will be ‘some new sources of revenue’ does not work for New Zealanders waiting to find out much more expensive life will become thanks to Nicola Willis’ fiscal vandalism.

“After saying she is responsible for the government books, Nicola Willis refuses to take responsibility for worsening conditions under her watch. Debt and unemployment continue to rise, with growth flatlining - there is no plan for recovery.

“Talking about growth doesn’t make it happen, and cuts to frontline services make it harder for Kiwis to thrive.

“Forecasts are worse under Nicola Willis, and the Government deficit has grown by $1.8 billion. Her fiscal mismanagement is taking the books in a downward spiral.

“After giving $2.9 billion to landlords and $216 million to tobacco companies, Nicola Willis is now looking for new ways to shift costs onto taxpayers,” Barbara Edmonds said.

