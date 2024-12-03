Finally, Accountability For Dopey Transport Decisions In Auckland

ACT is welcoming the Government's announcement to restore democratic accountability to transport decision-making in Auckland.

"Today's announcement marks a significant step towards giving Aucklanders back the control over their transport systems that they so rightfully deserve," says ACT Transport spokesperson Cameron Luxton.

“For too long, decisions such as the proliferation of speed bumps, lowering of speed limits to what sometimes feels like a snail's pace, and expensive, poorly thought-out cycle lanes have been made with little regard for the daily lives of Aucklanders. Finally, through Local Boards ratepayers will have a genuine say on local speed limits where it matters, like around schools, instead of the blanket speed approach to speed reductions imposed by unelected anti-car activists at Auckland Transport."

With regards to the move to make Auckland Council the Road Controlling Authority, Mr Luxton says:

"This will align Auckland with the rest of New Zealand, where local councils have direct control over such pivotal decisions. It's about accountability – if the ratepayers are unhappy, they know exactly who to hold responsible come election time."

With regards to the development of a 30-year Integrated Transport Plan, Mr Luxton says:

“Importantly, Auckland will finally have the opportunity to create an integrated transport system vital for quality of life, instead of having roads choked with traffic for years after new subdivisions go in.”

