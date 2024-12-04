Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Marsden Fund Refocused For Science With A Purpose

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 1:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins today announced the Government has updated the Marsden Fund to focus on core scientific research that helps lift our economic growth and contributes to science with a purpose.

“The Government has been clear in its mandate to rebuild our economy. We are focused on a system that supports growth, and a science sector that drives high-tech, high-productivity, high-value businesses and jobs,” Ms Collins says

“I have updated the Marsden Fund Investment Plan and Terms of Reference to ensure that future funding is going to science that helps to meet this goal.”

The new Investment Plan focuses on supporting research that can be of economic, environmental or health benefit to New Zealand. The new Terms of Reference outline that approximately 50 per cent of funds will go towards supporting proposals with economic benefits to New Zealand.

“The Marsden Fund will continue to support blue-skies research, the type that advances new ideas and encourages innovation and creativity and where the benefit may not be immediately apparent. It is important that we support new ideas which lead to developing new technologies and products, boosting economic growth, and enhancing New Zealand’s quality of life,” Ms Collins says.

“The focus of the Fund will shift to core science, with the humanities and social sciences panels disbanded and no longer supported. Real impact on our economy will come from areas such as physics, chemistry, maths, engineering and biomedical sciences.

“The Marsden Fund will continue to support excellent researchers in New Zealand, who are looking to create a better country for us all.”

The Marsden Fund Investment Plan and Terms of Reference will apply to projects funded from the 2025 round of the Fund.

© Scoop Media

