Catalyst Fund Updated For Global Impact

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 1:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins today announced an updated plan for the Catalyst Fund to be laser focused on clear outcomes and priority research areas.

“We are taking a more strategic approach to science funding across the board, as we seek to deliver greater economic impact for New Zealand,” Ms Collins says.

“New Zealanders expect to see publicly funded research delivering clear benefits, which is why I am refocusing our science funding to concentrate on backing science with a purpose.

“The Catalyst Fund is the Government’s key lever to support science, innovation and technology activities that foster international collaboration for New Zealand’s benefit. We can achieve faster and better-quality results that have greater impact by connecting with our international community.

“The new plan focuses our funding on clear growth areas of quantum technology, health, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, space, and Antarctic research,” Ms Collins says.

“All proposals must demonstrate high-impact research of relevance and importance to New Zealand. This will guide our investment in emerging international science opportunities, to ensure it delivers impact for New Zealand.

“Through the Catalyst Fund, we will also be looking for international collaboration opportunities that will create pathways for commercialisation of innovative technologies, enable New Zealand to contribute to global science challenges, and support the domestic development of robust and sustainable research ecosystems in priority areas.”

The Catalyst Fund Investment Plan can be found on the MBIE website.

