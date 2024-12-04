Govt Guts Funding For Social Sciences And Humanities

The Government’s decision to axe all Humanities and Social Science research funding through the Marsden Fund is a massive step backwards.

“Social sciences are critical in shining a light on some of the injustices and inequalities of society, things this Government would prefer to keep in the dark,” says the Green Party Spokesperson for Science and Research Scott Willis.

“We can and must invest in social science research, it forms a critical part of the ongoing critique and improvement of the society we all live in. It is essential for understanding and addressing the big challenges we face.

“If we are to counter the rise of misinformation and disinformation, and concerning trends such as the lurch towards authoritarianism and ‘alternative facts’, then we need to have a well-resourced social science and humanities sector.

“Today’s announcement compounds the pattern we’ve seen from very early on in this Coalition’s tenure of undermining the science community while ignoring the advice that comes from it.

“This ideology-driven Government doesn’t value evidence-based policy where it doesn't align with its focus on short-sighted economics.

“The uncertainty this creates among a sector that is already chronically under-funded cannot be under-estimated.

“The Government has a key role in encouraging and supporting high-quality research for the benefit of New Zealand.

“We can and must invest in research if we want to find answers to our most pressing problems,” says Scott Willis.

