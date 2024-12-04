More Cuts To Research, Science And Innovation Sector

The Government’s latest round of cuts to research and innovation targets the long-established and successful Marsden Fund.

“Cutting humanities and social sciences from the Marsden Fund jeopardises academic research in public health, nursing, law, education, public policy and Māori studies,” Labour’s Research, Science and Innovation spokesperson Dr Deborah Russell said.

“We want to keep talented people here, who contribute to the growth of New Zealand’s knowledge base and economy. These cuts leave academics and researchers with fewer options, and making them more likely to join the thousands of people leaving the country to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

“Critical thinkers are essential to advancing our economy, protecting our environment, and building our cultural identity.

“They look into tricky areas in the legal system, do business research and investigate areas where harm is being caused. These cuts could leave New Zealand with gaps in important knowledge areas.

“For example, previous Marsden studies that would no longer go ahead under the new criteria includes looking into alcohol advertising on social media and how rape trials can re-traumatise complainants.

“Scrapping the Marsden Fund follows other cost cutting by the Government which has already seen more than 500 jobs lost in the public science sector.

“New Zealand only spends half the OECD average on science, research, and development. It’s time the Government saw research as a priority,” Dr Deborah Russell said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

