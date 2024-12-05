Funding Boost To Strengthen Maritime’s Rescue Team

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Hon Matt Doocey

Associate Minister of Transport

The Government has approved funding to increase staffing at Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre, ensuring a critical boost in its search and rescue operations, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey say.

“Our Government is delivering an annual funding boost to New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre to establish a new fifth watch, increasing Maritime’s frontline staffing levels from 16 to 20 full-time equivalents,” Mr Brown says.

“This urgently needed investment ensures the Rescue Coordination Centre can maintain its 24/7 operations with the right number of skilled personnel to respond to emergencies both nationally and internationally.

“By providing the additional resources that Maritime needs, this funding ensures that our rescue coordination teams can continue to respond swiftly to emergencies, saving lives in situations where every second counts."

“Over the past decade, the number of search and rescue incidents managed by the Rescue Coordination Centre has grown by almost 200 per cent,” Mr Doocey says.

“The current staffing levels mean officers have been working during their off-duty hours to ensure this critical service continues uninterrupted. Establishing a fifth watch will ensure this critical round the clock service is properly resourced with the right number of skilled personnel available to respond to national and international distress signals, missing persons and other emergency situations.”

The funding boost for Maritime New Zealand is part of the Government’s commitment to improving New Zealand’s frontline search and rescue services.

“Maritime does an incredible job saving lives and our Government is committed to strengthening New Zealand’s resilience and response capability to keep New Zealanders safe on the water,” Mr Brown says.

Note:

Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre is currently staffed by 16 full time equivalents (four watches). The additional funding delivered by the Government will provide the function with an additional ‘fifth watch’ and increase resourcing for the Rescue Coordination Centre to 20 full time equivalents.

This funding is in addition to the $63.64 million funding boost in Budget 2024 for Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand's operations, as well as $23.1 million allocated in Budget 2024 for repairing Surf Life Saving New Zealand facilities, building a new Coastguard New Zealand facility, and upgrading equipment for New Zealand Land Search and Rescue and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications.

The Government is delivering this additional funding through section 9(1) of the Land Transport Management Act 2003, which enables the Crown to allocate funding from the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF) to search and rescue activities and safety services.

The additional funding will increase Maritime NZ’s annual budget by $700,000.

