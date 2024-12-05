Record $434 Million In Community Grants From Lotto NZ

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says Lotto NZ has granted $434 million to the community in the past financial year, an increase of 15 percent from the previous year.

“It’s fantastic to see an increase in funding going to important community projects, providing opportunities for New Zealanders to participate in social, recreational, and cultural activities” says Ms van Velden.

All Lotto NZ profits go to the Lottery Grants Board, which then distributes the funds to the community. In the past financial year grants were received by 3,171 community organisations including the Big Buddy Mentoring Trust, Youthline, and local sports clubs.

“It is important that these grants go towards initiatives that deliver significant benefits for New Zealand communities, and that organisations can demonstrate clear positive results from the grants received. Identifying efficiencies and ways to maximise value from the lottery grants system is an issue I am turning my mind to”.

In addition to the $434 million in community returns Lotto also contributed $200 million in taxes, duties, and levies.

Despite the increase in Lotto sales, data from the Ministry of Health shows no increase in the number of players reporting gambling harm from Lotto products.

