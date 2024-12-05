Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Police Minister Fails, Coalition Agreement Broken

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 3:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Mark Mitchell’s promise is down the gurgler today as it was revealed by officials police numbers will not grow by 500 until 2026.

“Mark Mitchell made promises with a forked tongue, swearing he would increase police numbers by at least 500 by November 2025. Today, officials have revealed the number won’t be met until at least mid-2026,” said Labour police spokesperson Ginny Andersen.

“Mark Mitchell famously flip flopped on this number, confusing the public with messy sums, but the truth of his hollow promise has been revealed.

“During the police annual review, officials admitted that they were trying to meet the target of two years from 27 November 2023 (2025) – but they would only manage to have a wing of the 500 recruits graduate by 30 June 2026.

“Perhaps if Mark Mitchell had the support of his government to pay police fairly, he wouldn’t be in this predicament and the public would feel safer.

“Police also admitted the new Federal St police station will be funded through money that was originally allocated to equip the 500recruits with vehicles and body armour.

“The coalition relationship is under increasing strain as the list of broken promises just continues to grow. New Zealand deserves to be given straight answers, not this circus,” said Ginny Andersen.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 