International Data Confirms Maths Transformation

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

New international data validates the Government’s plan to transform maths education in New Zealand, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

“The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) is the longest-running, large-scale international assessment of mathematics and science and takes place every four years. While 2023 results show an improved average score for science, maths achievement has remained at the same level. It backs up this Government’s focus on giving all children confidence in maths,” Ms Stanford says.

“Our Make it Count Action Plan is giving our teachers the tools they need to set students up for success. From Term 1 next year, schools will benefit from a new knowledge-rich curriculum that sets out a structured, evidenced-based approach based on the science of learning. Schools will benefit from four Professional Learning and Development training days that will prioritise teaching maths. 450,000 students will have maths workbooks, online support, tactile resources which will show parents how they’re progressing. A maths acceleration programme for those who need the most support will be trialled across 3000 Year 7 and 8 students.”

The report also found New Zealand has one of the largest differences in average achievement between those in disadvantaged schools and those in affluent schools. It confirmed that gap is getting worse.

“It again, confirms why we are working at pace to close the equity gap in the education system. We want every child to have the same opportunities to go on and live the life they want.

“While the improvement in science scores is encouraging, the results show that average science achievement is still well below other countries such as England, Australia and the United States. To support teachers, the science learning area is being refreshed and will be released for consultation in 2025.

“The TIMSS results reiterate the importance of our focus on lifting student achievement. We are committed to getting 80 per cent of Year 8 students at or above the expected curriculum level by 2030,” Ms Stanford says.

