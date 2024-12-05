More Charter Schools To Open Term 1 2025 Announced

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister David Seymour has today announced that Christchurch North College, The BUSY School, Te Rito, Te Kura Taiao, Ecole Francaise Internationale Auckland and North West Creative Arts College will open in term one 2025 as charter schools.

“This announcement is another significant step in the Government’s efforts to lift educational achievement in New Zealand,” says Mr Seymour.

“Charter schools will make New Zealand’s education system more flexible and responsive to family and student needs.

“Every child deserves an education that gives them the opportunity to learn and grow in ways which are more specific to their needs. These five new charter schools are fantastic examples of schools that will give families and educators more meaningful educational choice and support.”

Christchurch North College recognises that some students face more obstacles to their learning than others. Christchurch North College aims to remove those obstacles by providing barrier free and individualised education.

recognises that some students face more obstacles to their learning than others. Christchurch North College aims to remove those obstacles by providing barrier free and individualised education. The BUSY School NZ is focussed on at risk disengaged students. It will utilise an individualised vocational education which seeks to provide students with meaningful employment opportunities.

is focussed on at risk disengaged students. It will utilise an individualised vocational education which seeks to provide students with meaningful employment opportunities. Te Rito, Te Kura Taiao will offer students and families from Kaitaia an option for educational immersion in reo Māori for children (mokopuna) at primary school level.

will offer students and families from Kaitaia an option for educational immersion in reo Māori for children (mokopuna) at primary school level. Ecole Francaise Internationale Auckland is a co-educational and bilingual school based in Auckland offering an authentic French education for families who wish to embrace the renowned French curriculum.

is a co-educational and bilingual school based in Auckland offering an authentic French education for families who wish to embrace the renowned French curriculum. North West Creative Arts College is a co-educational creative arts college for students who may or may not be neuro diverse.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I want to thank the Charter School Agency and independent Authorisation Board for the work they have done to progress this important work. They oversaw a robust and fair process with 78 applications in the first round.

“This is just the beginning. I hope to see many more new charter schools opening, and state and state-integrated schools converting to become charter schools.

“The huge demand to open charter schools not only highlights the need, but also the commitment of people to provide varied educational opportunities for young New Zealanders to maximise educational outcomes. Positive education outcomes can lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability and greater participation within communities. These are opportunities that every student deserves.

“Charter schools will be given greater freedom to respond to diverse student needs in innovative ways, but they will be held to a much higher standard than state schools and subject to a high level of monitoring and accountability.

Please find more information on each school here: https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2412/Charter_School_Support_pdf.pdf

© Scoop Media

