Government To Partner With Private Sector To Plant Trees On Low Value Crown Land

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Forestry

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

Hon Chris Penk

Minister of Land Information

Ministers responsible for Climate Change, Forestry, Conservation and Land Information today announced that Cabinet has agreed to explore public-private partnerships to plant trees on Crown land, supporting New Zealand’s climate change targets and creating more jobs.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says that nature-based solutions is a key part to the Government’s climate strategy, and represents a significant step forward in achieving our climate targets including Net Zero by 2050.

“New Zealand is well positioned to leverage its natural assets to drive progress in both climate action and economic growth. Partnerships to plant native and exotic trees on Crown-owned land represents a cost-effective approach to reducing net emissions while also delivering tangible benefits to local communities.”

Forestry Minister Todd McClay says forestry is critical to New Zealand’s economic future.

“These partnerships would drive economic growth by creating more forestry jobs in our regions, provide more wood for domestic processing and over time boost the value of exports.

“This policy strikes the right balance between planting more production and native forests, and making better use of Crown assets without impacting productive farmland or compromising high value conservation land.”

"While native forests store carbon and support a low emissions future for our whenua, they're also important for biodiversity and can strengthen environmental resilience to floods, droughts, and storms.

“While native forests store carbon and support a low emissions future for our whenua, they’re also important for biodiversity and can strengthen environmental resilience to floods, droughts, and storms.

“We will ensure commitments are upheld where land is subject to Treaty of Waitangi settlement obligations or being held for potential future Treaty settlement redress.

“We are also keen to explore potential Iwi collaboration through public-private partnerships.”

Land Information Minister Chris Penk says the Government is focused on getting good value from Crown land.

“The Crown holds significant land across New Zealand, and we have a responsibility to use it productively. Whether it’s contributing to climate goals, generating returns, or improving environmental and conservation efforts, our focus is on delivering value to the public.

“We are excluding National Parks, high value farming land and high value conservation land and only focusing on land which is not otherwise in use. Making full use of your assets is good commonsense.”

The Government will soon release a request for information (RFI) that will help clarify the conditions under which potential partners could work with the Crown. This will help the Government understand what land may be suitable to offer for partnership.

The RFI will be publicly released on 18 December on the Ministry for Primary Industry’s website (mpi.govt.nz) alongside information on how people can participate in the process.

