Appointments To Tāmaki Regeneration Company Board

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Housing

6 December 2024

Two new appointments to the board of the Tāmaki Regeneration Company (TRC) will bring significant expertise to support delivery of the company’s housing redevelopment programme, Housing Minister Chris Bishop says.

TRC is a company set up under Schedule 4A of the Public Finance Act, owned by the Crown (59 per cent) and Auckland Council (41 per cent). It is leading the redevelopment of the Crown’s social housing stock in the Auckland suburbs of Glen Innes, Point England and Panmure. This social housing programme is also intended to also deliver better social and economic outcomes in the area.

“Ministers are pleased to have secured the development expertise of these two new directors,” Mr Bishop says.

“Louise Ward (Ngāti Porou) brings significant governance and management experience in commercial property development and asset management, including with Te Tumu Kāinga, a charitable trust administered by the Māori Trustee that works with housing partners to support whānau Māori into housing.

“Mark Weipers also joins the board, bringing over 30 years of experience in commercial and residential development as a managing director for the Location Group of Companies.

“Ministers have also reappointed Dr Cadence Kaumoana for a further two years. Dr Kaumoana has a professional background in the education sector and has also held governance and executive roles within iwi, community and educational organisations.”

