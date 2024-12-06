Tauranga Councillors Must Reject Undemocratic Iwi Representatives

On Monday, Tauranga City Councillors will consider a recommendation to appoint unelected iwi representatives to Council committees. The unelected representatives would have full voting rights and ratepayer-funded salaries.

ACT Local Government spokesperson Cameron Luxton is calling on councillors to firmly reject the proposal.

“Last year, New Zealanders elected parties committed to unwinding co-governance in central government. Tauranga City Councillors must heed this message,” says Mr Luxton.

“Unelected representation is a contradiction in terms. These appointees will be making decisions that impose costs on ratepayers, and dictate how we can and cannot use our own property. But they will not be accountable to the people.

“We've empowered the people to have a say on Tauranga's Māori ward in a future referendum. But apparently even race-based wards aren't enough for local iwi, who complain that a Māori ward councillor may act independently of mana whenua.

“Creeping co-governance at the local level needs to be should be met with derision by ratepayers. In Tauranga, we’ve just restored democracy after three long years under unelected commissioners. Why on earth would our new elected councillors move us back toward unelected representation?

“Supporters of democracy across New Zealand shouldn’t have to keep fighting these battles. Ultimately we need to target the problem at its root: the Treaty ‘principles’ which have been interpreted by courts, bureaucrats, and local councils to say we are two separate peoples, instead of five million individuals with the same basic rights and humanity. That’s why ACT is advancing the Treaty Principles Bill.”

