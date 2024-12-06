Swift Avian Influenza Response In Otago On Track

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Biosecurity

6 December 2024

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard says good progress is being made in the response to the detection of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) in Otago, but there is more work to do.

“Rigorous testing and monitoring continue to show no confirmed signs of the disease in chicken farms outside of Mainland Poultry’s Hillgrove egg farm in Otago,” says Mr Hoggard.

“Biosecurity New Zealand has moved quickly, and the results provide cautious optimism as extensive and detailed work continues, in partnership with industry, to eliminate the virus.

“More than 100 staff across MPI, including frontline biosecurity, trade and market access, veterinarians, scientists, and food safety staff, are contributing to the response, with that number increasing daily. Work will continue, as we keep investigating, tracing, and testing."

Mr Hoggard says the detection has highlighted the importance of MPI’s internationally recognised laboratory at Wallaceville, which is the only facility of its kind in the country.

“New Zealand is extremely fortunate to have the facility at Wallaceville and the depth of scientific capability.

“Previously, we would have had to send these types of samples offshore for testing and analysis at great expense and valuable loss of time.

“I want to acknowledge the work of laboratory staff in Wallaceville who are methodically working their way through hundreds of samples at a time.

"I want to thank the egg farmers in Otago it's a tough time for them and their staff.

“We are not out of the woods yet. This disease has an incubation period, which is usually three to 14 days, but can be up to 21 days, but we'll continue to chase down any issues."

