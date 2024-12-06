Boot Camps Must Be Shut Down Today

The Prime Minister has committed to shut down his government’s boot camps if there is evidence of harm to children – so he must do that today.

“First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the tragic death of one of the young participants and send my sincerest aroha to their family and loved ones,” Labour’s children’s spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said.

“The latest revelations prove the Government has lost control over their boot camps.

“Today’s hearing did not instil any confidence that things are going to get better, with officials at pains to match the Minister’s positive spin of a successful programme. We were even told that there will ‘absolutely’ be future offending.

“The Prime Minister should end boot camps today. They have become a huge risk for vulnerable young people.

“We, and countless others, have time and time again warned that boot camps are a failed experiment of the past. It’s time Christopher Luxon and Karen Chhour own up to this reality and put a stop to them,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

