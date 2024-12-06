Appointments To The New Zealand Post Board

Hon Chris Bishop

Acting Minister for State-Owned Enterprises

Four new appointments have been made to the New Zealand Post Ltd (NZ Post) board, Acting State-Owned Enterprises Minister Chris Bishop says.

“NZ Post is one of New Zealand’s largest State-owned enterprises with revenue of around $1.2 billion and total assets of around $1.5 billion. It is the designated universal postal operator in New Zealand – and at this time of year, the deliverer of Christmas presents for millions of Kiwi families,” Mr Bishop says.

“Ensuring this important organisation operates effectively and efficiently is vital, so Ministers are pleased to confirm that four new members have been appointed to the NZ Post board: Dame Paula Rebstock as Chair, Paul Reid as Deputy Chair, and Brodie Stevens and Linley Wood as new directors.

“The new members bring a wealth of governance, commercial and logistical expertise to the board. They join four existing board members: Reuben Casey, Paul Cochrane, Roger Gray and Bruce Wattie.

“I thank the outgoing board members for their service.”

Brief bios:

Dame Paula Rebstock is an economist and professional director and chair with extensive governance experience. In a governance career spanning over 20 years, she has worked in both the private and public sectors. She is a former Chair of the Commerce Commission and the Accident Compensation Corporation, where she oversaw a significant business transformation programme. More recently she became the Chair of NZ Healthcare Investments Ltd in 2021 and Deputy Chair at NZX Ltd in 2023 where she is the lead for Regulation and Policy as well as a member of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee. She is currently Deputy Chair on the AIA Sovereign Insurance Ltd Board. She was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the state in 2016 and Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for public services in 2009.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Paul Reid has broad high-level corporate experience, commercial acumen and strong digital transformation experience in building new revenues and businesses, including knowledge of the aviation sector from his time at Air NZ. He brings regulatory experience, a high awareness of current technological and data analytic trends transforming customer services and business, and a good understanding of risk. He has held numerous governance roles, is currently a director on the Christchurch International Airport Ltd (CIAL) Board, Chair of technology company Volpara Health, and Chair of the accounting AgriTech company Figured Ltd. Mr Reid’s extensive CEO and COO experience and associated success covers forestry, aviation, meteorology and digital services. He was also Chief Operating Officer at NZ Post between 2010 and 2013.

Brodie Stevens is an experienced director with extensive shipping and logistics sector experience. He has a background in law and significant experience in the private sector. He is commercially focused and has strong strategic leadership, relationship management and business development capabilities. He also has experience in large scale restructures and change programmes. He has significant knowledge of the logistic sector including experience in a courier services business.

Linley Wood is an experienced governance professional with a broad range of commercial, financial, legal, strategic and risk experience at both directorship and executive levels. She is particularly passionate about people and culture, and delivering innovative customer solutions and is a champion of the introduction of emerging automation technologies including robotics. Much of her executive career has been with ASB Bank and included 25 years of Executive General Manager level roles, with responsibility for customer operations, people, culture, strategy and corporate affairs.

© Scoop Media

