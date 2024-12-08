AT Challenged To Increase Use Of Fines For Fare-Dodgers

Dr Parmjeet Parmar has written to Auckland Transport challenging the agency to increase the use of fines and official warnings for fare evasion.

Data provided by AT to Dr Parmar indicates that, in a six-month period, only 302 warnings and 613 infringements were issued to the 12,720 fare evaders that were caught. This suggests a warning rate of 2.4% and an infringement rate of just 4.8%. [1] [2]

"The data I received is troubling. The vast majority of fare evaders are getting away without facing any consequences, even when they are caught red-handed," says Dr Parmar.

"The low enforcement rates undermine claims AT has made to me and in the media that fare evasion is not tolerated. I am seriously concerned a failure of enforcement is sending a message that rules don't matter, and it is okay to take advantage of the public transport system.

"Lost revenue is one concern. With transport agencies under pressure to increase fares, they should first ensure they are recovering costs from fare-dodgers using infringements.

"The bigger problem is the link between fare-dodging and more serious anti-social behaviour. When we send the message that anti-social people can steal a ride, is it any wonder their disrespect escalates into threats and violence?

"AT has suggested in the media that one reason for the low rate of enforcement is that many fare dodgers are 'teenagers and school students'. But we shouldn't allow what is essentially theft to be normalised from a young age. If someone is too young to pay a fine, they should still face an official response. Surely this is exactly why we have a warning system?

"I have requested from AT any guidelines that determine when Transport Officers issue fines and warnings, and asked whether they plan to review these guidelines."

