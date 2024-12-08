Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Racing Act Changes To Boost Racing Industry Sustainability

Sunday, 8 December 2024, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister for Racing

Racing Minister Winston Peters has announced the introduction of legislation to amend the Racing Industry Act 2020 which will extend TAB NZ’s current land-based monopoly for sports and racing betting to online.

The Racing Industry Act established TAB NZ for the purposes of funding the racing industry. It provides 90 percent of the racing industry’s revenue, which generates billions of dollars for the New Zealand economy and employs over 13,500 people.

“This legislation will enhance the long-term sustainability of New Zealand’s racing industry by making TAB NZ New Zealand’s sole provider for sports and race betting both on land and online.

“Growing competition from offshore online betting operators poses a significant threat to the TAB NZ model.

“This change brings the model up-to-date with the current sports betting climate and will ensure the financial sustainability of the racing industry, as established in the Coalition Government’s Q4 Action Plan for New Zealand,” Mr Peters says.

The Bill makes a number of other changes to support the success of TAB NZ, including new oversight powers for the Minister to seek information from TAB NZ, and regulatory oversight of the prohibition on other operators.

“These oversight tools will ensure that TAB NZ can continue to deliver value for consumers and the racing industry, and to ensure that the ongoing viability of the industry,” Mr Peters says.

Other changes to the legislation include regulation-making powers for harm prevention and minimisation, and consumer protection, and removing the Point of Consumption Charge.

The Bill will be referred to the Governance and Administration Committee for a select committee process.

