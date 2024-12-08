He Ara Anamata: Greens Launch Emissions Reduction Plan

Today, the Green Party of Aotearoa proudly unveils its new Emissions Reduction Plan–He Ara Anamata–a blueprint reimagining our collective future.

“Our plan is for an Aotearoa that puts people and planet first,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Grounded in Te Tiriti o Waitangi, He Ara Anamata shows how we can achieve robust, systemic change that cuts pollution at the source, working with nature every step of the way.

“Anthropogenic climate change has been created by an unsustainable, insatiable economic system. It didn’t just happen. It’s not natural. In fact, it’s actively destroying nature. That can and must change.

“Unfortunately, Christopher Luxon’s ‘plan’ resembles more of a shredder, relying on market mechanisms that will cost the poorest New Zealanders four times as much as the wealthiest - according to the Government’s own advice.

“He Ara Anamata reduces carbon emissions more than five times the Government’s draft Emissions Reduction Plan by 2030.

“Our plan outlines an economy that supports people and the planet, instead of exploiting and exhausting both.

“That means a Green Jobs Guarantee, planting native trees instead of pine, efficient public transport, sustainable food production, restoring our wetlands, designing our cities better, distributed and resilient renewable energy, real just transition plans led by local communities and so much more.

“He Ara Anamata not only reduces the cost of living, but increases quality of life. A better world is possible, and this is how we build it,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Note:

The plan prioritises three central areas:

1. Justice and equity, through a commitment to upholding Te Tiriti, financial redress, just transitions and fostering strategic, local partnerships,

2. True environmental reform, through a world-leading Emissions Trading Scheme, investing in low-emissions transport and cleaner technologies

3. Sustainable land use, through increasing native forests and wetlands, building sustainable infrastructure, and building circular economies and sustainable models of farming.

Our plan would cut five times more emissions than what the Government outlined in its draft emissions pathway to 2030.

