Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

He Ara Anamata: Greens Launch Emissions Reduction Plan

Sunday, 8 December 2024, 7:44 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Today, the Green Party of Aotearoa proudly unveils its new Emissions Reduction Plan–He Ara Anamataa blueprint reimagining our collective future.

“Our plan is for an Aotearoa that puts people and planet first,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Grounded in Te Tiriti o Waitangi, He Ara Anamata shows how we can achieve robust, systemic change that cuts pollution at the source, working with nature every step of the way.

“Anthropogenic climate change has been created by an unsustainable, insatiable economic system. It didn’t just happen. It’s not natural. In fact, it’s actively destroying nature. That can and must change.

“Unfortunately, Christopher Luxon’s ‘plan’ resembles more of a shredder, relying on market mechanisms that will cost the poorest New Zealanders four times as much as the wealthiest - according to the Government’s own advice.

“He Ara Anamata reduces carbon emissions more than five times the Government’s draft Emissions Reduction Plan by 2030.

“Our plan outlines an economy that supports people and the planet, instead of exploiting and exhausting both.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“That means a Green Jobs Guarantee, planting native trees instead of pine, efficient public transport, sustainable food production, restoring our wetlands, designing our cities better, distributed and resilient renewable energy, real just transition plans led by local communities and so much more.

He Ara Anamata not only reduces the cost of living, but increases quality of life. A better world is possible, and this is how we build it,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Note:

  • The plan prioritises three central areas:

1. Justice and equity, through a commitment to upholding Te Tiriti, financial redress, just transitions and fostering strategic, local partnerships,

2. True environmental reform, through a world-leading Emissions Trading Scheme, investing in low-emissions transport and cleaner technologies

3. Sustainable land use, through increasing native forests and wetlands, building sustainable infrastructure, and building circular economies and sustainable models of farming.

  • Our plan would cut five times more emissions than what the Government outlined in its draft emissions pathway to 2030.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 