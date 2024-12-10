Labour Fully Supports Greyhound Racing Ban

The Government has done the right thing in moving to ban greyhound racing.

“Labour fully supports this decision. The greyhound racing industry has been on notice for a long time, including three reviews in the last decade into greyhound racing practices,” Labour’s racing spokesperson Tangi Utikere said.

“The Labour Government gave the industry two options – operate under stricter conditions or face a ban. The lack of progress on straight tracks and failure to improve animal welfare systems to avoid injury and death shows that continuing under strict conditions is no longer viable.

“We also need to protect the integrity of the wider racing industry which takes animal welfare seriously and contributes significantly to the New Zealand economy.

“Labour is willing to work with the Government to ensure a timely implementation of the ban. The first step in legislation today protects greyhounds from unnecessary destruction, ensures these animals are treated with dignity as the industry transitions to closure.” Tangi Utikere said.

“We are supporting today’s Bill making its way through the house in all stages to ensure the safety and wellbeing of dogs,” Labour’s animal welfare spokesperson Rachel Boyack said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

