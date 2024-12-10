Repealing Advertising Restrictions For Media

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Media

& Communications

Legislation that will repeal all advertising restrictions for broadcasters on Sundays and public holidays has been introduced to Parliament today, Media Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Traditional media outlets are operating in an extremely difficult environment and as the Government we must ensure regulatory settings are enabling the best chance of success.

“This change could generate approximately $6 million for the industry and any lost opportunities for revenue are significant in the current tight financial context.

“These restrictions are no longer aligned with the ways in which audiences consume content. As technology and audiences continue to move away from traditional linear broadcasting, the restrictions are increasingly redundant.

“This will level the playing field by ensuring local media companies are not disadvantaged by restricted advertising times that don’t apply to digital streaming platforms.

“The New Zealand media sector has been calling for this change for a long time, and this Government is listening.”

Notes:

Section 81 of the Broadcasting Act 1989 currently prohibits broadcast television advertising on Sunday and Anzac Day mornings between 6am and noon, and both television and radio broadcast advertising on Christmas Day, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

