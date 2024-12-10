Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Repealing Advertising Restrictions For Media

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister for Media
& Communications

Legislation that will repeal all advertising restrictions for broadcasters on Sundays and public holidays has been introduced to Parliament today, Media Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Traditional media outlets are operating in an extremely difficult environment and as the Government we must ensure regulatory settings are enabling the best chance of success.

“This change could generate approximately $6 million for the industry and any lost opportunities for revenue are significant in the current tight financial context.

“These restrictions are no longer aligned with the ways in which audiences consume content. As technology and audiences continue to move away from traditional linear broadcasting, the restrictions are increasingly redundant.

“This will level the playing field by ensuring local media companies are not disadvantaged by restricted advertising times that don’t apply to digital streaming platforms.

“The New Zealand media sector has been calling for this change for a long time, and this Government is listening.”

Notes:

  • Section 81 of the Broadcasting Act 1989 currently prohibits broadcast television advertising on Sunday and Anzac Day mornings between 6am and noon, and both television and radio broadcast advertising on Christmas Day, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 