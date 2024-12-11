Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
PM Appoints Peters As Minister For Rail

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced that Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has been appointed Minister for Rail.

“Rail is a key part of New Zealand’s infrastructure and plays an important role in moving freight and people around the country. However, it is clear that KiwiRail is underperforming.

“The Minister for Rail will take on the responsibility formerly held by the Minister of SOEs for KiwiRail, NZ Railways Corporation and the new schedule 4a company that is being set up to deliver the ferries. The Minister of Finance will continue to be a shareholding minister in these entities

“The ferries are critical national infrastructure and important to ensuring New Zealand has a safe, reliable and resilient service to move both people and freight between the North and South Islands.

“Dedicated ministerial oversight of this critical project and portfolio is necessary, and that is why I have asked Mr Peters to lead it. Given Mr Peters’ experience and expertise I am confident he will ensure this project delivers in full, on time and under budget.”

© Scoop Media

