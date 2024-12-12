Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Health Targets Encouraging – Work Continues

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New data shows that the Government’s focus on health targets is putting the brakes on the steep decline in delivery seen over the past five years.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says while there is much more work to do, health target results in the three months to 30 September are encouraging, as we see them stabilise.

“Our health system is providing more care for more New Zealanders than ever before,” says Dr Reti.

“Between July and September, we saw improvements in faster cancer treatments and shorter waits for elective treatment, while wait times for specialist assessments stabilised.

“Almost 4,550 New Zealanders were treated for cancer in those three months, with just under 4,000 of those Kiwis receiving their first treatment within a month.

“The health system provided 87,890 elective treatments, including over 1,500 knee replacements and more than 1,700 hip replacements.

“It’s important to acknowledge however, that childhood immunisations and emergency department wait times continue to be a challenge, which isn’t unusual during the winter months when this data was collected.

“Although people still waited longer at ED than we’d like, and for specialist assessments compared to the previous quarter, this came alongside a significant increase in the number of people seen during the winter surge.

“We usually see people waiting longer in ED during winter, coinciding with an increase in respiratory diseases like whooping cough and the flu. This means more people presenting to EDs and staying in hospital.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Generally, ED wait times in this data set are the same as they were at the same time last year, despite the highest rates of hospital admissions for respiratory illness in almost a decade and about 18,000 more people presenting to EDs.

“We also provided approximately 12,000 more specialist assessments than the same time last year – an increase of almost seven per cent.

“This indicates that wait times for specialist assessments are beginning to stabilise.”

Immunisations continue to be concerning in the wake of vaccine hesitancy that has grown since the COVID pandemic.

“Child immunisation rates are affected by the same seasonal trends but we still need to continue the efforts to work with parents on life-saving immunisations for their babies.

“We have invested $50 million in Māori health providers to deliver immunisations and we are training more health workers as vaccinators, but we have more to do to turn this target around.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of health workers across the country, the health system is providing more care for Kiwis than ever before.

“I am encouraged by the overall trend of these results and look forward to seeing more improvements in the coming year.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 