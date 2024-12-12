Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Fresh Rules For Hairdressers In Sight

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National MP Dana Kirkpatrick, who recently submitted a bill proposing fresh regulations for the hairdressing and barber industry, has welcomed a Government-led sector-wide review.

“The red tape strangling barbers and hairdressers needs to be cut down to size. It’s fantastic news that an industry badly in need of a regulatory blow-dry and a proper touch-up is now in the spotlight.

“The hairdressing and barber industries employ around 13,000 people and contribute $1 billion into the New Zealand economy. It’s exciting to see the Ministry for Regulation now has the industry in their sights – with the potential to enable more jobs and more economic activity.

“Earlier this year I lodged my Members Bill, aimed at slashing regulation for the hairdressing and barber industry. My bill would allow salons and barbershops to have dogs on their premises as well as serve a beverage of their choice – both currently illegal.

“For now, I intend to keep my Members Bill in the ballot, as I keenly await a positive outcome from this sector-wide review.

“I am looking forward to making my own submission on the sector-wide review and to working collaboratively with David Seymour to deliver the best possible outcome for all those affected by the review.

“From speaking to my National Party colleagues, I know these issues affect a wide range of communities. Every small business deserves sensible regulation, and I’m committed to making sure that’s a reality – starting with every barbershop, salon, and hairdresser across the country.”

