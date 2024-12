NZGIF Update

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

Cecilia Tarrant has announced she has resigned as Chair of New Zealand Green Investment Finance, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.

“I want to acknowledge the work Ms Tarrant has led over the last six years and thank her for her service.”

Ms Tarrant will stand down with effect from 20 December. David Woods, the Deputy Chair of NZGIF, will act as Chair for the coming months while decisions are made on the future direction of NZGIF.

